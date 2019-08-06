Cleveland Browns' Kareem Hunt addresses July bar incident, says he plans to 'lay low'

Suspended Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt said Monday he plans to “lay low” after a recent off-field incident raised eyebrows among team officials.

Hunt, who will serve an eight-game suspension for a separate incident at a Cleveland hotel last year in which he was caught on camera kicking and shoving a woman, spoke for the first time since he got into a minor argument with friends at a bar in June. He wasn’t arrested or charged in the matter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“It was a misunderstanding and I appreciate that the Browns still had my back and it was just something that was a misunderstanding and I know I can't have those, so I look to move forward and continue bettering myself and working and getting ready for the season,” Hunt said.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam expressed their support for Hunt last week.

“We know that Kareem has work to do, and he is in counseling working really hard,” Dee Haslam said. “It truly is up to him. We have high expectations for our players.”

EX-CLEVELAND BROWNS ASSISTANT BOB WYLIE UPSET OVER WAY HE WAS FIRED

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Hunt may have gotten too comfortable and allowed himself to fall back into bad habits.

“It is really one of those things where sometimes if you start feeling good about yourself about what you are doing as a person, then maybe I can do a few other things, whatever those things are," Kitchens said. "I think it kind of just brought him back to reality that you are in the NFL, man. You are Kareem Hunt. You got to be careful in everything that you do because these things right here (cameras) are everywhere."

He added: “I am pleased with Kareem. Do not misinterpret that. I am pleased with Kareem on the progress he is making off the field, more so than anything.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunt has been battling a groin injury, which has kept him out for most of training camp. It’s unclear whether he will play Thursday against the Washington Redskins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.