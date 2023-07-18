Browns alternate helmet, uniform combination appears to reignite beef with rival Bengals

The Cleveland Browns unveiled a white helmet, jersey and pants combination Tuesday that will serve as the team's alternate uniform for the upcoming season.

The white helmet is the most notable change in the uniform because the Browns have worn an orange helmet for over seven decades. Reactions poured in across social media from fans shortly after photos of the white uniforms surfaced.

Some expressed excitement about the new look, while others roasted the Browns for seemingly creating jerseys that look similar to their division rival Cincinnati Bengals' uniforms.

The NFL shared images of the white jerseys and the helmets that feature an orange and white stripe down the middle, writing, "The [Browns'] new white alternate helmets look so clean."

The jersey numbers are brown and outlined in orange. The jersey also features brown and orange stripes on the sleeves.

The Browns will host the Bengals Sept. 10 to open the 2023 season. Deshaun Watson enters his second season as the Browns starting quarterback.

He will be eligible to play in the opener after missing the first 11 games of 2022 due to a suspension. Watson will be under pressure to live up to his massive and fully guaranteed contract after he put together a mediocre six-game performance last season.

The Bengals have played in the past two AFC championship games and are widely expected to once again contend for the Super Bowl in 2023.

The Browns took to Twitter and wrote, "just gonna leave this here…" and attached a pair of screenshots to the post.

The first photo was an apparent Google search asking, "when did the [Browns] wear white?" In 2021, the Browns unveiled a white jersey and pants throwback alternate uniform combination. The team last wore its white helmets in 1951.

The next search asked, "where were the [Bengals] formed?" A portion of the search result saying the team "joined the American Football League (AFL) as an expansion team in 1968," was highlighted.

The Bengals took to Twitter Tuesday morning and appeared to make a subtle reference to their Ohio-based franchise, saying, "Oooo what a cool video I just found!"

In a video, Mike Brown, son of the co-founder the Cleveland Browns, said, "Art Modell in Cleveland complained that we had ripped off the Cleveland Browns uniform. My dad's rejoinder was who ripped off whose uniform?"

Despite a long and successful tenure coaching the Browns, Paul Brown was fired in the early 1960s due to a disagreement with team owner Art Modell.

He then became the founder of the Bengals and served as the team's head coach. The Bengals' home stadium was named in Paul Brown's honor until software development company Paycor purchased the naming rights in 2022.

NFL fans had mixed reactions to the unveiling of the uniforms.