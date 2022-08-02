Broncos' Tim Patrick suffers torn ACL in training camp: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Denver Broncos did everything they could to become Super Bowl contenders again by acquiring Russell Wilson in the offseason.

But the nine-time Pro Bowler will be without one of his key receivers for a while, 9News reported Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL in Tuesday's practice.

Patrick was carted off the field after he suffered the non-contact injury upon making a leaping catch.

After limited time in his first two seasons with the Broncos, Patrick became a consistent target for Denver over the last two seasons.

In his 31 games played since the start of the 2020 season, he has 104 catches for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns, with his 2020 and 2021 stats eerily similar. Patrick also saw increased targets while Jerry Jeudy was injured last year.

COLORADO JUDGE DISMISSES CHARGES AGAINST DENVER BRONCOS WIDE RECEIVER JERRY JEUDY

It seems now that KJ Hamler will be moved up in the depth chart and get more targets, as Jeudy and Courtland Sutton were already slated to start.

Hamler only played in three games last year. He had just 30 catches for 381 yards in his rookie year in 2020.

Running back Damerea Crockett also suffered a knee injury in practice, and the Broncos are afraid that injury is also serious.

This isn't the lone knee injury we've seen in training camp for a Super Bowl contender — Bucs' Ryan Jensen suffered what might be a season-ending injury last week.