Broncos RB Melvin Gordon charged with DUI, police records show

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was cited on Tuesday night for driving under the influence by the Denver Police Department, according to court and police documents that were obtained by KUSA.

Gordon was caught driving 71 mph in a 35 mph area in downtown Denver. Officers said that his speech was slurred, his eyes were watery, and there was a smell of alcohol in his breath. The probable cause statement showed that Gordon swayed while he was out of his vehicle.

Officers said that he allowed them to administer a field sobriety test, and the football star performed poorly. Police said sai Gordon showed"validated indicators of impairment."

Gordon is scheduled for a Nov. 13 court date.

"We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon," the Broncos said in a statement. "Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details."

During last offseason, Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos. He currently leads the team in carries (65), rushing yards (281), and rushing touchdowns (3).