Broncos' head coach Vic Fangio lost Internet just before first round: 'Everything went out in my house'

The first-ever virtual draft experience appeared to take off without a hitch Thursday night but, behind the scenes, Denver Broncos’ head coach Vic Fangio said he experienced an Internet outage just minutes before the first round began.

Fangio told ESPN that just five minutes before NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, his Internet and cable service just “went out.”

“Not the power, all the Internet, my TV wasn't working, everything froze up.”

Fangio said that Russ Trainor, the Broncos’ vice president of information technology who was at his home for the draft, was “in a little bit of a panic.”

But just as quickly as the problem arised, it was fixed.

“... luckily some Comcast guys came and they got it fixed in about five minutes,” Fangio told ESPN.

The Broncos selected Jerry Jeudy, former Alabama wide receiver, with the No. 15 pick. He will be paired with fellow wide receiver Courtland Sutton providing some much-needed weapons for second-year quarterback Drew Lock.