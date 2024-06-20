Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

British cycling star Katie Archibald to miss Paris Olympics after being injured in freak garden accident

Archibald, 30, is 2-time gold medalist

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Team Great Britain will be without two-time gold medalist Katie Archibald in Paris next month after the champion cyclist suffered a broken leg during a freak accident in a garden this week. 

Archibald, 30, shared the news on social media on Thursday morning. 

Katie Archibald celebrates

Katie Archibald of the United Kingdom celebrates winning the women's elimination race during round 3 of the UCI Track Champions League at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome in London on Dec. 3, 2021. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"I tripped over a step in the garden and managed to, somehow, dislocate my ankle; break my tibia and fibula; and rip two ligaments off the bone. What the heck," she wrote in a post on Instagram. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Archibald had surgery on Wednesday but confirmed she will not defend her medal in the women’s Madison. 

"A hundred apologies for what this means for the Olympic team, which I've been told won't involve me," she continued. "I'm still processing that bit of news, but thought I better confirm it publicly instead of leaving it to the grapevine (trip hazard and all that)." 

Katie Archibald at 2023 UCI Track Champions League

Katie Archibald of the United Kingdom looks on during round 5 of the UCI Track Champions League at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome in London on Nov. 11, 2023. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

TEAM USA 3X3 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TEAM TAKES ANOTHER MAJOR HIT AHEAD OF OLYMPICS

British Cycling also confirmed the news on X. 

"We share in Katie’s heartbreak over her injury, and the cruel manner in which she has been denied the chance to ride for the medals she so coveted in Paris," the statement reads in part. 

"Our focus is now on providing Katie with the best possible support as she begins her recovery, and we know that the whole cycling community will be right behind her for every step." 

Katie Archibald competes

Katie Archibald of the United Kingdom competes in the women's scratch race during round 5 of the UCI Track Champions League at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome in London on Nov. 11, 2023. (Sam Mellish/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Archibald won gold in the 4,000-meter team pursuit in Rio and another pair of medals in Tokyo. She has also won five golds at world championships and 20 at the European championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.