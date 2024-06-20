British cycling star Katie Archibald to miss Paris Olympics after being injured in freak garden accident

Team Great Britain will be without two-time gold medalist Katie Archibald in Paris next month after the champion cyclist suffered a broken leg during a freak accident in a garden this week.

Archibald, 30, shared the news on social media on Thursday morning.

"I tripped over a step in the garden and managed to, somehow, dislocate my ankle; break my tibia and fibula; and rip two ligaments off the bone. What the heck," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Archibald had surgery on Wednesday but confirmed she will not defend her medal in the women’s Madison.

"A hundred apologies for what this means for the Olympic team, which I've been told won't involve me," she continued. "I'm still processing that bit of news, but thought I better confirm it publicly instead of leaving it to the grapevine (trip hazard and all that)."

British Cycling also confirmed the news on X.

"We share in Katie’s heartbreak over her injury, and the cruel manner in which she has been denied the chance to ride for the medals she so coveted in Paris," the statement reads in part.

"Our focus is now on providing Katie with the best possible support as she begins her recovery, and we know that the whole cycling community will be right behind her for every step."

Archibald won gold in the 4,000-meter team pursuit in Rio and another pair of medals in Tokyo. She has also won five golds at world championships and 20 at the European championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.