WNBA
Published

Breanna Stewarts leads Storm to win over Lynx with season-high 33 points

The Storm scored a season-high 56 points in the first half en route to victory

Associated Press
Breanna Stewart had a season-high 33 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Jewell Loyd added 17 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 89-77 on Wednesday night.

Seattle made its first four 3-pointers for a 12-0 lead and Stewart made the Storm’s sixth of the first quarter, in eight attempts, for a 23-9 advantage. The Storm set a season high with 56 first-half points.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Seattle.

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots against Minnesota Lynx forward Jessica Shepard (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle finished 11 of 25 from distance with four from Stewart and three from Sue Bird. Stewart was 13 of 20 from the field, finishing five points shy of her career high.

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) defends as Minnesota Lynx guard Moriah Jefferson, left, drives toward the basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Seattle. 

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) defends as Minnesota Lynx guard Moriah Jefferson, left, drives toward the basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Bird scored 13 points and Gabby Williams added 11 for Seattle (20-12). Briann January made her 1,000th career field goal.

Nikolina Milic scored 13 points and Sylvia Fowles added 12 for Minnesota (12-20).

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird brings the ball up against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Seattle. 

Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird brings the ball up against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle, which won its sixth straight home game in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,500, hosts Las Vegas on Sunday in Bird’s final regular-season home game before closing with three road games. The Lynx host Seattle on August 12 in the final regular-season matchup between Bird and Fowles.