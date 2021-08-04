Massive brawl at Colombian soccer game leads to injuries; 3 suspects in custody

The mayor of Colombia’s capital city slammed soccer fans this week after a massive brawl between stadium goers spilled onto the field in the first match opened to the public since the pandemic first shut down the country.

Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez celebrated Tuesday night’s game between Independiente Santa Fe and Atletico Nacional at El Campin Stadium as fans returned to the stands for the first time in 17 months but the celebrations were cut short after a fight between fans halted the game.

MEGAN RAPINOE ON US WOMEN’S SOCCER’S OLYMPIC LOSS TO CANADA: ‘IT SUCKS’

"So many dreams of returning to Campin and they do this. Unacceptable!" the mayor tweeted. "We rejected it and condemn it!"

A fight broke out shortly before the end of the first half when fan clubs from El Nacional invaded an area where Santa Fe supporters were sitting. Dozens more stormed the field after, forcing a delay of about 50 minutes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lopez said in a subsequent tweet that they would be suspending public attendance to El Campin Stadium as a result of the "violent" fans.

She added that three people were injured and taken to a hospital as a result of the riot. Law enforcement arrested at least three people involved in the incident as of Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

El Campin is Bogota's main soccer venue. Smaller venues in the country began allowing fans in July. Over 26 million vaccine doses have been administered in Colombia since July 30, according to the World Health Organization .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.