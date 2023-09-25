Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves

Braves mascot channels Derrick Henry with brutal stiff arm on youth football player during Vikings halftime

The Chargers beat the Vikings 28-24

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
A friendly game of football between a youth football team and some prominent professional sports team mascots turned ugly when Blooper, the Atlanta Braves official mascot, stiff-armed a young player while trying to reach the end zone. 

Several videos posted to social media showed the fuzzy creature displaying no mercy on his way to score a touchdown during halftime of the Minnesota Vikings-Los Angeles Chargers game.

Blooper at a Braves game

Atlanta Braves mascot, Blooper is seen in the seventh inning of an MLB game against the New York Mets at Truist Park on Aug. 2, 2020 in Atlanta. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Blooper was stopped just short of the goal line, and the young opponents piled on top of him.

However, this is not the first time Blooper has gotten aggressive on the football field. 

During a similar game at U.S. Bank Stadium in December, when the Vikings hosted the Indianapolis Colts, Blooper obliterated his young opponents. 

Blooper stiff arms a kid

Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper stiff arms a kid football player during the halftime of the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 17, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While the mascots dominated on the field, the Vikings suffered their third straight loss of the season. 

Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins led a 13-play, 73-yard drive starting with 8:05 remaining in the fourth, but with a chance to win it all, Cousins turned over the ball on 1st and goal and the Chargers ended the game with a 28-24 victory. 

Kirk Cousins walks off the field

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, #8, walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Justin Herbert completed 40 of 47 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns, and Keenan Allen set a franchise record with 18 receptions for a career-high 215 yards. 

