Braves infielder breaks finger one day after returning from broken foot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has been an unlucky couple of months for Ozzie Albies.

On June 13, the Atlanta Braves' infielder fractured his foot on a swing that caused him to miss more than three months.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Braves activated him off the 60-day injured list on Friday night, but 24 hours later, he broke his pinky.

The injury occurred when he was sliding into second base in the fourth inning - he was replaced by Vaughn Grissom.

Albies was played in his 64th game on Saturday, and although he has missed lots of time, he has not played to his two-time All Star resume.

YANKEES' MARWIN GONZALEZ LEAVES GAME AFTER FREAK INJURY TO HEAD

The 25-year-old is putting up career lows in just about every category, playing to a slash line of just .244/.288/.407.

The Braves have been practically unstoppable since June 1 despite an injured, and bad, Albies. Since the start of June, they are 66-28 and have erased a 10.5-game deficit in the NL East behind the New York Mets.

They took over the lead on Sept. 9 by half a game, but entering Saturday, they trailed by a game.

The Braves won the World Series last year without Ronald Acuna Jr., who is a far superior player to Albies, who has two Silver Slugger Awards under his belt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Albies is likely to miss the rest of the regular season, but could return for postseason ball.