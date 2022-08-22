Braves fans unleash boos on Marcell Ozuna as he makes appearance following DUI arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was in the lineup on Sunday for the team’s loss to the Houston Astros and was hearing it from the home crowd following his latest legal troubles.

Ozuna was booed by fans at Truist Park. He was in the outfield for the game in his first appearance since a DUI arrest early Friday. He struck out in both at-bats and was removed in the seventh inning.

"It’s kind of motivating, just don’t listen to what they say and keep my head up and do my best," Ozuna said after the game, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Whatever the fans say that’s negative, I just ignore it and put it away."

Braves manager Brian Snitker said "we had to play somebody in left." Ronald Acuna Jr. was serving as the designated hitter. The Astros would win the game 5-4 to avoid the sweep.

Ozuna was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday morning. It was the second arrest in as many years for the Braves player. He was arrested in May 2021 on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed hm attacking his wife. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

On Friday, Ozuna was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane and was released on $1,830 bond.

"The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident," the Braves said in a statement. "Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete."

Ozuna is in the second year of his four-year, $65 million contract. He hit .338 and led the National League with 18 homers and 56 RBIs in 2020, but his batting average has dipped below .215 for the second straight season.

