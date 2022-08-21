Blue Jays All-Star Alek Manoah fires back at Yankees' Gerrit Cole after dust-up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Alek Manoah fired back at New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole on Sunday night following their dust-up at Yankee Stadium.

Manoah hit Aaron Judge with a pitch in the fifth inning. Cole came out of the dugout yelling toward Manoah and appeared to advocate for the pitcher’s ejection. Cooler heads prevailed on the field, but Manoah had some fiery words for Cole after the game was over.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I made a pitch, obviously it hit Judge," Manoah said. "Obviously, I looked at him and I said, ‘Man, I’m not trying to do that.' I think he understood that. I think if Gerrit wants to do something, he can walk past the Audi sign (in front of the Yankees dugout) next time."

Cole had to be kept away by bench coach Carlos Mendoza before Judge and Manoah appeared to discuss what happened while the outfielder walked to first base.

"It was just one too many (dustings) for my taste," Cole said.

ASTROS’ YORDAN ALVAREZ HOSPITALIZED WITH SHORTNESS OF BREATH AGAINST BRAVES; FIREWORKS ‘MADE IT WORSE’

The Yankees won the game, 4-2, to avoid the sweep. It’s only their 10th win in their last 30 games.

Manoah, an All-Star for the first time in his career this season, came into the game against the Yankees with 579 batters faced in 23 starts. He has hit a league-leading 12 batters. He led the league in hit batters last season as well with 16 out of 459 batters faced. He had a 2.71 ERA before Sunday.

The Blue Jays were looking for a sweep of the Yankees.

Cole was tagged for four runs on five hits in six innings against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Despite only allowing two runs in his two previous starts before this season, New York managed to lose those games. The Yankees haven’t won in a game Cole started since July 29 against the Kansas City Royals. Cole hasn’t picked up a decision victory since July 17 against the Boston Red Sox.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has a 3.41 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 25 starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.