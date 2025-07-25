Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk's wife gives intel on why NFL WAGs are 'in a panic' during training camp

Training camp began this week

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Training camp has arrived, and football fans everywhere are counting down the seconds until it ends.

Apparently, so are the players' significant others.

Late July is one of the most exciting times to be a football fan, as it begins fantasy season and the countdown to the first kickoff of the year. However, it's a rather stressful time for the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of the players, according to one star's wife.

Brandon Aiyuk runs pregame

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, #11, walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. (Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images)

Brandon Aiyuk's wife, Rochelle, posted a TikTok to give an inside look at what it's like to be a significant other of an NFL player during camp, and why they "go into a frenzy" and "in a panic."

"Training camp does last for multiple weeks and the women freak out because — so in my situation, I’m a mother. Now he has to abruptly leave, and [I’m] taking care of my rambunctious four-year-old by myself, who has never slept, and he is off the walls. He's a hard one," Rochelle admitted. 

"For some other people’s situations, they’re not based in the same city that the team plays… The wives and girlfriends who are back home now have to get left and [their significant other] have to go report to work, go to camp. I get to see my husband every few days, they don’t get to see their man at all for like weeks."

Rochelle then said that a family life could be turned upside down at the flip of a switch.

Brandon Aiyuk introduced before a game

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, #11, is introduced to the crowd before the game against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sept. 9, 2024. (Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

"Another thing, training camp is so intense. Some of the men are not guaranteed a spot yet, they are fighting for their spot on the team. So if they don’t make this team and they end up on a different team, the family has to pack up and move. It’s just a lot," Rochelle continued. "Abrupt training camp change is no joke, so that’s why you’ll see all of the girlies going crazy online and then social media is a fun way to just distract from that time. So no, our men aren’t our whole personality people. It just gives us a fun thing to look forward to. It’s just content."

Thankfully for the Aiyuks, they seem to be set in stone in San Francisco, as the wide receiver signed a four-year, $120 million extension last year that begins with the 2025 kickoff.

Brandon Aiyuk in training camp

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, #11, runs with the ball after a catch during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility. (Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sportw)

However, Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL last year, and the 49ers still don't have a timetable for his return.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.