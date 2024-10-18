Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing

Boxing Hall of Famer Thomas 'Hitman' Hearns joins Trump on stage at Detroit rally: 'This can't be real'

Hearns went 61-5-1 in his illustrious career

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 18 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former President Trump held a rally in the Detroit area, and he invited a local legend to the stage.

The three-time Republican presidential nominee was at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, and, before he took the stage, he took a photo with boxing legend Thomas "Hitman" Hearns, a Detroit native.

Trump then spotted Hearns in the audience and invited him to the stage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Thomas Hearns with Trump

Former President Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, invites boxing legend Thomas Hearns to the stage during a campaign rally Oct. 18, 2024, in Detroit. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"I won so much money betting on this guy. … Some of the greatest fights in history," Trump said.

"One of the greatest fights of all time, and man, I'll tell you what, he was something special."

Hearns eventually joined Trump on the stage and seemed in disbelief.

"Hearing those nice words coming from you, man, this can't be real. … Hearing it come from you, I'm very excited. I want to fight now."

Hearns boxed professionally from 1977 to 2006 and was the first boxer to become a world champion in five different weight classes. He did it in six — welterweight, light middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and cruiserweight. Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have since joined him.

Trump and Hearns

Former President Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, brings boxing legend Thomas Hearns to the stage during a campaign rally Oct. 18, 2024, in Detroit. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

TRUMP RECALLS MUHAMMAD ALI-JOE FRAZIER'S LEGENDARY BOUT AS 'THE CRAZIEST EVENING'

Hearns made history with Leonard in 1981. Their $17 million combined purse was the largest in the sport's history at the time. It was his first loss after starting 32-0, and the bout went 14 rounds. The two had a rematch eight years later, which ended in a draw.

Hearns' last title victory came on April 10, 1999, when he beat Nate Miller for the vacant IBO cruiserweight title. He lost it almost exactly one year later in his hometown to Uriah Grant.

Thomas Hearns in ring

Thomas Hearns fights Sugar Ray Leonard (not shown) for the WBC and WBO super middleweight title June 12, 1989, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The fight ended in a draw after 12 rounds. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His final fight was a victory, his 61st, Feb. 4, 2006, at The Palace of Auburn Hills. He retired with just five losses and a draw in his 67 fights.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.