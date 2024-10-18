Boxing Hall of Famer Thomas 'Hitman' Hearns joins Trump on stage at Detroit rally: 'This can't be real'

Former President Trump held a rally in the Detroit area, and he invited a local legend to the stage.

The three-time Republican presidential nominee was at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, and, before he took the stage, he took a photo with boxing legend Thomas "Hitman" Hearns, a Detroit native.

Trump then spotted Hearns in the audience and invited him to the stage.

"I won so much money betting on this guy. … Some of the greatest fights in history," Trump said.

"One of the greatest fights of all time, and man, I'll tell you what, he was something special."

Hearns eventually joined Trump on the stage and seemed in disbelief.

"Hearing those nice words coming from you, man, this can't be real. … Hearing it come from you, I'm very excited. I want to fight now."

Hearns boxed professionally from 1977 to 2006 and was the first boxer to become a world champion in five different weight classes. He did it in six — welterweight, light middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and cruiserweight. Sugar Ray Leonard, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao have since joined him.

Hearns made history with Leonard in 1981. Their $17 million combined purse was the largest in the sport's history at the time. It was his first loss after starting 32-0, and the bout went 14 rounds. The two had a rematch eight years later, which ended in a draw.

Hearns' last title victory came on April 10, 1999, when he beat Nate Miller for the vacant IBO cruiserweight title. He lost it almost exactly one year later in his hometown to Uriah Grant.

His final fight was a victory, his 61st, Feb. 4, 2006, at The Palace of Auburn Hills. He retired with just five losses and a draw in his 67 fights.

