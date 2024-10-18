Trump recalls Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier's legendary bout as 'the craziest evening'

Former President Donald Trump recalled one of the "craziest" nights of his young life in a recent interview with Tyrus on his OutKick show.

On "Maintaining with Tyrus," Trump was asked what the all-time best prizefight he had been to. Trump was heavily involved in the boxing world. Trump Plaza and Trump Taj Mahal put on some of the best boxing spectacles in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the fight world has seen in the last few decades.

The 2024 Republican presidential candidate told Tyrus he was at Muhammad Ali’s first fight against Joe Frazier at Madison Square Garden in March 1971 – known as "The Fight of the Century."

"Believe it or not, I was at Madison Square Garden, I think it was Ali-Frazier I. … I was there as a young guy, very young guy," Trump recalled. "And I remember, there were many heart attacks. … It was the craziest evening.

"Two undefeated, legendary fighters – they were both undefeated – and it was brutal. And that was the days of the 15-round fights. And I can’t say it because I’m not in the ring, but those fights were better. Those extra three rounds … they were the championship rounds. … In terms of the event, I think that was maybe the greatest event."

Frazier won the bout via unanimous decision. Ali, who was 31-0 going into the fight, suffered his first defeat. Frazier moved to 27-0.

Trump praised UFC President Dana White for how he has turned the fight world’s attention from boxing to mixed martial arts.

"Now you have Dana White who has done such a great job with UFC," Trump added. "Unless something happens, boxing doesn’t look the same as it did."

Trump also discussed his friendships with boxing promoter Don King and Ali.

Trump’s full interview on "Maintaining with Tyrus" can be seen on OutKick.com.