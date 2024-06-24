Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing

Boxing great Roy Jones Jr reveals son, DeAndre, died by suicide in heartbreaking post

Roy Jones Jr. thanked God he was able to spend Friday night with his son

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. revealed his son, DeAndre, took his own life this past Saturday in a heartbreaking Instagram post

Jones said he was thankful to be able to spend Friday night with his son. 

"Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday," the post began from the 55-year-old boxer. "I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Roy Jones Jr. poses

Roy Jones Jr. visits SiriusXM Studios on Nov. 8, 2019 in New York City. (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

During their time of grieving, Jones asked that people respect his family's privacy. 

"Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support," the post concluded. 

BOXING LEGEND WARNS JAKE PAUL ABOUT MIKE TYSON'S PUNCHING ABILITIES

DeAndre was one of three children Jones shares with his wife.

Jones is one of the greatest boxers to ever enter a ring, owning a 66-10 record for his career, which includes 47 knockouts. 

Roy Jones Jr and Mike Tyson

Roy Jones Jr. (L) and Mike Tyson celebrate their split draw during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on Nov. 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller)

Jones made his name as a former middleweight champion, but he also won the WBA heavyweight title in 2003, becoming the first to ever be champion in both weight classes in WBA history. 

Jones is also known to have been the undisputed light heavyweight champion with the WBA, WBC and IBF title belts for that weight class. 

In 2020, Jones got back into the boxing ring to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout, which was ultimately declared a draw after going the full eight rounds on the card. 

Roy Jones Jr. with boxing gloves

Roy Jones Jr. looks on during the Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith Media workout at The Trafford Centre on Jan. 18, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2023, Jones took on Anthony Pettis in the latter’s hometown of Milwaukee. Pettis defeated Jones by majority decision. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.