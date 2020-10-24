Boxer Ben Hussain reveals extent of gruesome injury suffered during fight

Boxer Ben Hussain showed off a nasty facial injury he suffered in a fight on Thursday.

Hussain posted a video of the gruesome injury he suffered in a fight with Ben Mahoney. Hussain got clocked in the jaw and continued the fight even as his mouth was bloodied.

TEÓFIMO LÓPEZ WIN EXCITES HONDURAN AMERICANS AMID PAIN

According to TMZ Sports, a doctor told Hussain: “Your jaw is broken mate. I mean it’s badly broken, we’ve got to stop it.”

The broadcasters were horrified by the injury, as well, according to Yahoo Sport.

“What we think we saw with his mouth did not look good. We thought it might have been a cut tongue or laceration inside the mouth,” Ben Damon said.

“But it is a broken jaw and with that being said, Benjamin Hussain has shown he’s otherworldly tough. He’s gone through the vast majority of this fight with what appears to be a very, very badly damaged mouth and jaw.”

TEOFIMO LOPEZ UPSETS VASILIY LOMACHENKO TO UNIFY LIGHTWEIGHT TITLES

Hussain’s video showed a few busted teeth and a broken jaw.

WARNING GRUESOME VIDEO

“This is boxing Thanks to everybody ill be back,” he wrote in the caption of his video.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hussain came into the fight with a 2-0 record but left with a bad injury and one loss.