Boxer Badou Jack accidentally punches referee during title fight

British referee Ian John-Lewis held his own after taking a huge left hook to the face from Badou Jack during his WBC light-heavyweight title battle with Adonis Stevenson.

During the 12th round of the draw in Toronto, the official, 55, was caught in the cross-fire.

John-Lewis stepped in to separate the duo with the boxers clinging together in the middle of the ring, just as Jack went for the knockout punch.

But his swinging left hook narrowly missed the 40-year-old Canadian and instead connected flush in the face of the ref.

But unlike the likes of James Degale, George Groves and Nathan Cleverly, who have all been dropped by the Swedish star, John-Lewis stayed on his feet and even cracked a smile.

His granite chin got the respect of two-weight world champion Jack, but he wasn't pleased with the judges who scored the contest a majority draw, leaving Stevenson as champion.

