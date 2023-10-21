Boston College's Amari Jackson makes incredible one-handed interception, sprints into the end zone

Boston College traveled to Atlanta this weekend for an ACC matchup against Georgia Tech.

Both teams entered Saturday with .500 records, but the Yellow Jackets got their second conference win of the season when they pulled off an incredible upset over the Miami Hurricanes in early October. Boston College won its last two games as the team continued to recovery for a sluggish 1-3 start.

Despite the Eagles outgaining Georgia Tech in first half yardage, the opening half was highlighted by an impressive pick-six.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With just under two minutes remaining in the first quater, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King fired off a pass that was intended for wide receiver Dominick Blaylock.

DEION SANDERS, COLORADO LAND COMMITMENT FROM HIGHLY RANKED 2025 QUARTERBACK

But Boston College defensive back Amari Jackson stepped in front of the intended target and made a spectacular one-handed grab.

The Eagles went into the locker room at halftime with a 17-10 lead over Georgia Tech.

Despite the costly first half interception, King was considered a significant boost for the Yellow Jackets offense when he transferred from Texas A&M. He was named the team's starting quarterback shortly after he transferred and entered Saturday's matchup with 16 touchdowns.

King’s 16 touchdown passes are the most for a Yellow Jackets quarterback through the first six games of a season. He had an impressive 71-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to even the game against the Eagles at 17-17.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

King threw a 19-yard touchdown pass with 2:08 minutes left in the third quarter to give Georgia Tech a 23-17 lead, but, the Yellow Jackets kicker missed the point after attempt.