Bosh returns to the lineup, Hornets top Heat 90-77

MIAMI (AP) Chris Bosh returned to the Miami Heat lineup and scored 14 points in a 90-77 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night in a preseason game.

Bosh, who missed Miami's final 30 games last season because of blood clots in one of his lungs, played 23 minutes and grabbed seven rebounds.

Brian Roberts led the Hornets with 21 points.

HORNETS: Roberts shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

HEAT: Gerald Green and Amare Stoudemire each scored 12 points in their Miami debuts. Stoudemire also had six rebounds.

ROOKIE WATCH: Frank Kaminsky and Justice Winslow, the ninth and 10th selections, respectively, in the 2015 NBA draft, each scored nine points. Kaminsky also finished with 11 rebounds.

MIDSEASON FORM: Tyler Hansbrough made up for the inside presence lacking when Al Jefferson sat out Sunday's game. Hansbrough finished with a game-high 17 rebounds.

INJURY UPDATE: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist will have an MRI of his injured right shoulder Monday in Charlotte. Kidd-Gilchrist injured his shoulder in Saturday's preseason win over Orlando.

UP NEXT: Charlotte plays the Los Angeles Clippers Oct. 11 in the first of a two-game set of preseason exhibitions in China. Miami meets Orlando in Louisville, Kentucky on Wednesday.

This story has been corrected to say that Brian Roberts scored 21 points, not 22.