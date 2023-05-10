Expand / Collapse search
Bo Jackson reveals near year-long battle with hiccups, tried remedies such as 'smell the a-- of a porcupine'

Jackson is a College Football Hall of Famer

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Bo Jackson fought in the trenches against tough defenses when he was running circles around the opposition at Auburn and stared down plenty of fasts balls when he was in the majors.

Now, the College Football Hall of Famer has been dealt an unusual opponent that has been a bit more difficult to get rid of – the hiccups.

Bo Jackson in the dugout

Bo Jackson of the Royals circa 1989 at Royals Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Jackson revealed Wednesday on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" on WJOX-FM in Birmingham, Alabama, that he’s been battling a case of chronic hiccups for nearly a year.

"I wasn’t there (at the Frank Thomas ceremony) because of dealing with hiccups," Jackson said, via AL.com. "I’ve had the hiccups since last July. I’m getting a medical procedure done the end of this week, I think, to try to remedy it. I’ve been busy sitting at the doctor’s poking me, shining lights down my throat, probing me every way they can to find out why I’ve got these hiccups. That’s the only reason I wasn’t there."

Bo Jackson at the bat

Bo Jackson of the Kansas City Royals during a game against the Brewers at County Stadium in Milwaukee  during the 1988 season. (Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Jackson said doctors have yet to figure out the cause or the solution to the issue.

"I have done everything – scare me, hang upside down, drink water, smell the a-- of a porcupine. It doesn’t work," he added.

According to Rare Diseases, the "longest recorded episode of these chronic hiccups lasted 60 years."

Bo Jackson with the Raiders

Los Angeles Raiders running back Bo Jackson warms up on the field before a 1987 game. (George Rose/Getty Images)

Jackson was a two-sport star who played in the NFL for the Los Angeles Raiders and earned a Pro Bowl selection in his final season in 1990. He was an All-Star in 1989 for the Kansas City Royals. He played for the Royals, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels in MLB.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.