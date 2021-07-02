Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr receives heartwarming message from dad after making All-Star Game

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will represent the Toronto Blue Jays at the MLB All-Star Game later this month and received a heartwarming congratulations from his legendary father.

Vladimir Guerrero played 16 seasons in the major leagues – most notably with the Montreal Expos and Los Angeles Angels. He was a nine-time All-Star and now his son is about to be in his first.

"When you were a little kid you used to go with me to the all star game, today you become the youngest player ever to lead the MLB in all star voting," Guerrero tweeted. "I’m a proud dad!"

The tweet included a picture showing a young Guerrero Jr. with his father at one of the All-Star Games.

Guerrero Jr. was the leading fan vote-getter for this year’s game. Going into Thursday, the 22-year-old Toronto first baseman was second in home runs (26), RBIs (66) and batting average (.336).

"I’m being productive this year for my team to help my team win," he said, via MLB.com. "Going back to last year and the year before, that’s what I’m more proud of this year, my production. Just to help my team win."

The Blue Jays are third in the American League East with a 41-38 record.

The All-Star Game is set for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.