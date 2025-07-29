Blue Jays' George Springer hit in head with 96 mph fastball, leaves game with help of trainers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There was a scary moment in Baltimore on Tuesday night when George Springer was hit in the helmet with a 96 mph fastball.

The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was in the batter's box in the top of the ninth with the Orioles two outs away from a victory.

Kade Strowd was on the bump for Toronto, but on the first pitch Springer saw from the right-hander, it drilled him.

Strowd was visibly upset, and Springer lay on the dirt for a little while as he was tended to by staff. Springer walked off the field with some help from trainers.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider hinted that the situation could have been much worse.

"It kind of got him in his shoulder, then helmet, which… thankfully, he was able to turn a little bit, too," Schneider told reporters after the game.

Schneider said Springer was being evaluated at the time of his media availability. He was not in the starting lineup for the first game of their day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays recently placed catcher Alejandro Kirk on the seven-day concussion injured list.

Toronto owns a 5.5-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East, as they continue their hot streak, and the Bombers' season continues to seemingly slip away.

Springer has had a resurgence this season in Toronto, as his .291 batting average is his highest since batting .292 in Houston back in 2019. His .383 on-base percentage is also his highest since then, and he's already driven in more runs (57) this season than all of last year (56). He's also one home run shy of his total of 19 from the 2-24 campaign.

