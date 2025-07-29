Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Toronto Blue Jays

Blue Jays' George Springer hit in head with 96 mph fastball, leaves game with help of trainers

Springer walked off the field with help from the trainers

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There was a scary moment in Baltimore on Tuesday night when George Springer was hit in the helmet with a 96 mph fastball.

The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was in the batter's box in the top of the ninth with the Orioles two outs away from a victory.

Kade Strowd was on the bump for Toronto, but on the first pitch Springer saw from the right-hander, it drilled him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

George Springer on dirt

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer, #4, gets hit by a pitch during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images)

Strowd was visibly upset, and Springer lay on the dirt for a little while as he was tended to by staff. Springer walked off the field with some help from trainers.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider hinted that the situation could have been much worse.

"It kind of got him in his shoulder, then helmet, which… thankfully, he was able to turn a little bit, too," Schneider told reporters after the game.

George Springer with trainers

George Springer, #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays, is injured after being hit by a pitch in the helmet by pitcher Kade Strowd, #57 of the Baltimore Orioles, during the ninth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 28, 2025 in Baltimore. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

MLB UMPIRE BRIAN WALSH UNDER INTENSE SCRUTINY AFTER MISSING OBVIOUS STRIKE CALL IN ORIOLES-BLUE JAYS GAME

Schneider said Springer was being evaluated at the time of his media availability. He was not in the starting lineup for the first game of their day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays recently placed catcher Alejandro Kirk on the seven-day concussion injured list.

Toronto owns a 5.5-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East, as they continue their hot streak, and the Bombers' season continues to seemingly slip away.

George Springer with staff

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, #4, is helped by trainers after being hit by a pitch by Baltimore Orioles reliever Kade Strowd during the ninth inning of a baseball game on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Springer has had a resurgence this season in Toronto, as his .291 batting average is his highest since batting .292 in Houston back in 2019. His .383 on-base percentage is also his highest since then, and he's already driven in more runs (57) this season than all of last year (56). He's also one home run shy of his total of 19 from the 2-24 campaign.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.