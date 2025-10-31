Blue Jays 1 win away from ending 32-year World Series championship drought

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from being World Series champions for the first time since 1993.

The Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night to take a commanding 3-2 series lead.

Game 6 of the Fall Classic is at 8 p.m. ET Friday and will be played at the Rogers Centre in Toronto and will be broadcast exclusively on FOX.

The Blue Jays rallied to take Games 4 and 5 after losing Game 3 in heartbreaking fashion. The Dodgers walked off the Blue Jays in the 18th inning on a Freddie Freeman home run to win 6-5.

Game 3 was tied for the longest World Series game in MLB history.

But as the Blue Jays have done all season and throughout the postseason, they battled back. Their relentless offense went to work and wore down the Dodgers pitching staff in Games 4 and 5.

Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been sensational throughout the postseason. The 26-year-old has a .415 batting average with eight home runs and 15 RBI in 16 postseason games.

Guerrero has a hit in every game of the World Series and has hit two big home runs.

The Dodgers will send out Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 6 to extend the series and save their season. Yamamoto is responsible for one of the most brilliant performances of the World Series so far, throwing a complete game in the Dodgers’ Game 2 win.

Yamamoto yielded just one run on four hits while striking out eight Blue Jays hitters in the Dodgers’ 5-1 win in Game 2. Los Angeles is relying on Yamamoto to deliver another gem on Friday.

The Blue Jays will start Kevin Gausman with hopes of clinching the World Series on Friday. Gausman matched up against Yamamoto in Game 2 and pitched well but didn’t match Yamamoto.

Gausman went six 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on four hits while striking out six Dodgers hitters and took the loss.

