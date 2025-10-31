Expand / Collapse search
Blue Jays 1 win away from ending 32-year World Series championship drought

Game 6 between the Blue Jays and Dodgers will be broadcast on FOX

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from being World Series champions for the first time since 1993. 

The Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night to take a commanding 3-2 series lead.

Game 6 of the Fall Classic is at 8 p.m. ET Friday and will be played at the Rogers Centre in Toronto and will be broadcast exclusively on FOX.

Dodgers and Blue Jays World Series promo

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays meet in the 2025 World Series. (FOX)

The Blue Jays rallied to take Games 4 and 5 after losing Game 3 in heartbreaking fashion. The Dodgers walked off the Blue Jays in the 18th inning on a Freddie Freeman home run to win 6-5. 

Game 3 was tied for the longest World Series game in MLB history.

But as the Blue Jays have done all season and throughout the postseason, they battled back. Their relentless offense went to work and wore down the Dodgers pitching staff in Games 4 and 5. 

TREY YESAVAGE'S GIRLFRIEND LAUDS BLUE JAYS ROOKIE PHENOM'S HISTORIC WORLD SERIES PERFORMANCE: 'STILL CRYING'

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates home run

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of Game 5 of the 2025 World Series in Los Angeles. The game took place on Oct. 29, 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been sensational throughout the postseason. The 26-year-old has a .415 batting average with eight home runs and 15 RBI in 16 postseason games. 

Guerrero has a hit in every game of the World Series and has hit two big home runs. 

The Dodgers will send out Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 6 to extend the series and save their season. Yamamoto is responsible for one of the most brilliant performances of the World Series so far, throwing a complete game in the Dodgers’ Game 2 win. 

Yoshinobu Yamamoto looks on during game

Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning in Game 2 of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre. The game took place in Toronto, Ontario, on Oct. 25, 2025. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Yamamoto yielded just one run on four hits while striking out eight Blue Jays hitters in the Dodgers’ 5-1 win in Game 2. Los Angeles is relying on Yamamoto to deliver another gem on Friday. 

The Blue Jays will start Kevin Gausman with hopes of clinching the World Series on Friday. Gausman matched up against Yamamoto in Game 2 and pitched well but didn’t match Yamamoto. 

Gausman went six 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on four hits while striking out six Dodgers hitters and took the loss. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

