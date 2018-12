The Portland Trail Blazers have signed veteran free agent guard Mo Williams.

Williams has played 10 seasons in the NBA with stops in Milwaukee, Cleveland, the Clippers and Utah, averaging 13.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Last season with the Jazz, the 6-foot-1 Williams averaged 12.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

He will wear No. 7, Brandon Roy's former number, for the Blazers.