Golf

Billy Horschel shares inspiring message in honor of wife’s 8-year sobriety anniversary

Horschel and his wife launched the Horschel Family Foundation last year

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Billy Horschel shared a powerful message on social media Tuesday in honor of his wife’s eight-year sobriety journey in hopes of encouraging others in a similar situation to reach out for help. 

The eight-time PGA Tour winner posted a video to X celebrating his wife Brittany's milestone but also took the opportunity to raise awareness about the struggles of addiction.  

Billy Horschel celebrates with his wife

Billy Horschel enjoying a moment with his wife Brittany Horschel, his playing partner on the third hole, during the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Championship Links at Carnoustie Oct. 5, 2023, in St Andrews, Scotland.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

"Today is a special day in the Horschel household. It’s May 21, and it’s Brittany’s eight-year sobriety date," he began.

"It’s truly amazing to see what her life has become, how she has changed as a person – become an unbelievable mother, become an unbelievable support system to me.

"I know there’s a lot of people out there struggling with addiction, and you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, you don’t think you can get sober, you don’t think there’s anyone out there that may care for you or love you enough to help you through the journey – but there is. There are people out there." 

Horschel and his wife launched the Horschel Family Foundation last year with the goal of investing in communities by partnering with organizations "that inspire hope, provide healing, promote health and honor our soldiers."

Billy Horschel hugs his wife

Billy Horschel embraces wife Brittany on the 18th hole during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links Oct. 5, 2023, in St. Andrews, Scotland. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

RORY MCILROY WAS A 'HARD PERSON TO BE MARRIED TO,' WIFE REACHED 'BREAKING POINT' FOR DIVORCE: REPORT

"If you are struggling with some form of addiction, please reach out to people because people want to help," Horschel added. "People want to help you, people want to see you achieve a better life, a more happy, healthy life, a more successful life." 

Brittany Horschel opened up publicly for the first time about her battle with alcoholism in 2017. It was after the one-year anniversary of her sobriety that she spoke about her journey and the decision to take action. 

Brittany Horschel tees off

Brittany Horschel, the wife of Billy Horschel, plays her tee shot on the ninth hole during the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Kingsbarns Links Oct. 6, 2023, in St. Andrews, Scotland.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

"One year ago, I began a journey to a healthy me; mentally and physically," she wrote in a post on X at the time. "I will keep this simple, ‘I am an alcoholic.’ I say that now without shame. Admitting that to myself, family and friends has saved my life and my marriage." 

Their foundation announced plans for a new wellness space on social media and was raising funds Tuesday "in honor of Brittany & her journey."

