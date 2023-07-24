Bills' Nyheim Hines suffered potential season-ending injury in freak jet ski accident: report

Buffalo Bills returner Nyheim Hines was reportedly injured in a jet ski accident and suffered a significant knee injury that could cost him the entire 2023 season.

The NFL Network initially reported Monday that Hines suffered the injury "off site." Later, more details came out about how Hines suffered the injury. The specialist was reportedly sitting stationary on a jet ski when another rider crashed into him, leaving him with "serious" but non-life-threatening injuries.

He’s expected to miss the entire season. James Cook and Khalil Shakir could be the players who take over the kick and punt return duties in place of Hines.

Buffalo acquired Hines from the Indianapolis Colts in November as his former team put their sole attention on running back Jonathan Taylor and did not have a spot for him anymore. Hines played in nine games for Buffalo – mostly on special teams and a kick and punt returner.

Hines had two kick-return touchdowns for Buffalo – both coming in the same emotional game.

On Jan. 8, the Bills played the New England Patriots. It was the team’s first game since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Playing with heavy hearts, Hines made an immediate impact.

He returned Nick Folk’s kick 96 yards for a touchdown in a scene straight out of a storybook.

Hines would do it again in the third quarter to put the Bills back up 21-17. Buffalo would win the game 35-23 and move to 13-3 on the season, winning the AFC East for the third consecutive time.

Hines garnered 554 yards on kick returns and 264 yards on punt returns over the course of the 2022 season. He was expected to get the nod in that position again before the costly injury.