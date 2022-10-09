Bills' Josh Allen starts Week 5 game vs Steelers with 98-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Gabriel Davis tied team history on Sunday on the team’s first series of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills’ special teams muffed the kick return and dropped the team back to their own 2-yard line. Allen threw an incomplete pass to Devin Singletary and the running back would run for no gain on the second play.

On the third play, Highmark Stadium would feel the electricity.

Allen threw a 98-yard touchdown pass to Davis to put the Bills up 7-0 early in the game. It would be Allen’s 11th touchdown pass of the season and Davis’ second touchdown catch of the year.

BROWNS, CHARGERS PLAYERS TO DEAL WITH ANOTHER OPPONENT: MIDGES

Buffalo noted the play tied the franchise record for longest touchdown pass in history. In 2009, Ryan Fitzpatrick hit Terrell Owens for a 98-yard pass against the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Nov. 22, 2009. The team also noted that Allen’s now 147 career touchdown passes is more than Peyton Manning had through his first five seasons.

Buffalo was looking to take advantage of Pittsburgh, which decided to start rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback. The Bills narrowly defeated the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 last weekend.

The Steelers entered the game 1-3 and were coming off a loss to the New York Jets.