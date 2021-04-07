Bills' Josh Allen 'debating' getting COVID vaccine, says mandate would go 'against what our constitution says'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn’t sold on getting the coronavirus vaccine just yet.

Allen appeared on NFL Network host Kyle Brandt’s podcast on Wednesday and revealed that he wants to wait before getting vaccinated until he’s sure it’s the "right thing" for him.

"I’m still debating that. I’m a big statistics and logical guy," Allen said, via Syracuse.com. "So if statistics show it’s the right thing for me to do, I’d do it. Again I’d lean the other way too if that’s what it said."

He continued: "I haven’t been paying attention to it as much as maybe I should have. I’ve just been doing my thing and masking up when I’m going out and just staying close and hanging around family."

The league released a memo last month updating its COVID-19 policies. The NFL will not require teams to vaccinate its players or staff but those that do will see a relaxation in mask and social distance rules.

Allen said Wednesday that the decision should ultimately be up to the players and that a mandate would be "going against what our constitution says."

"I think everybody should have that choice to do it or not to do it," he said. "You get in this tricky situation now where if you do mandate that that’s kind of going against what our constitution says and the freedom to kind of express yourself one way or the other. I think we’re in a time where that’s getting a lot harder to do. Everybody should have that choice."

He added: "Whether you think you should do it or you shouldn’t do it, it’s your own beliefs. If you want to do to it to protect you and your family, do it by all means. If you’re on the other side of the spectrum too, I think you should have that choice as well."