Russell Wilson told Carlos Dunlap 'he's here to stay' before re-signing, Seahawks player says

Seahawks’ defensive end Carlos Dunlap said his return to Seattle was contingent on Russell Wilson staying on as quarterback and, before re-signing with the team last week, he got that confirmation from Wilson himself.

The two-time Pro Bowler told reporters on Tuesday he spoke with Wilson about his plans for the next season after reports early in the offseason indicated that there was a strong possibility that he was seeking a trade.

"I did ask him if, obviously, he was going to be with us, because if I'm coming back I'm coming back, because I see him as my quarterback, and the rest of the team, I want to pick up where we left off," Dunlap said, via ESPN. "And he told me he's with us and he's here to stay, and he said, 'Let's go, Hawks.''’

He continued: "I'm not going to quote his every word. These words are not his words verbatim, but these are my explanation of how I interpreted what he said."

Wilson’s commitment to Dunlap is different from his tone several weeks back, when the veteran quarterback publically shared his frustrations with the team.

"The reality is that I think it’s frustrating being there and watching the game and sitting there. Part of it, like any player, you never want to get hit, that's the reality of playing this position, ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. At the same time, it's part of the job."

"I've definitely been hit – I've been sacked almost 400 times. We got to get better."

Wilson’s agent later explained that while he hasn’t asked for a trade, he would be open to playing for a select few teams — the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears.

A source recently told ESPN that Wilson’s list of teams has not changed.