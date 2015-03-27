'Big D' comes up small again: Mavs 0-2 after loss to Nuggets

A day later, and the defending NBA champions are still without a win.

The new-look Dallas Mavericks suffered through another lackluster performance and Ty Lawson scored 27 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 115-93 victory.

The Mavericks lost to Miami on Sunday in a rematch of last season's NBA Finals, which Dallas won in six games. Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki finished with 21 points in that game, but key offseason acquisition Lamar Odom scored just four points and was ejected in the third quarter. Delonte West and Vince Carter, also new additions, finished with 10 and five points.

Not much changed in Monday night's game. Nowitzki scored 20 points, but Odom shot just 1-for-10 and scored six points, while Carter ended with 11 and West added only two.

Aside from a struggling offense, Dallas had little success defending the Nuggets, who shot nearly 50 percent and drained 10 three-pointers.

Andre Miller and Al Harrington both scored 18 points for Denver, which went 50-32 last season and lost to Oklahoma City in the first round of the playoffs.