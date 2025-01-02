Biden 'glad' Sugar Bowl being played after New Orleans terror attack

President Biden sent a message to Americans before the Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicked off Thursday evening.

Biden’s message was broadcast on ESPN before the College Football Playoff quarterfinal.

He offered his prayers for the victims in the New Orleans terror attack that left several people dead and dozens more injured.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Today all of America stands with the people of New Orleans," Biden said. "We pray for those killed and injured in yesterday’s attack, and we’re grateful to the brave first responders who raced to save lives."

Biden said he was happy the game was back on after it was moved from Wednesday night to Thursday evening as officials swept the city for explosives after the attack.

"I’m glad the game is back on for today, but I’m not surprised because the spirit of New Orleans can never be kept down. That’s also true of the spirit of America. We just have to remember who we are. We’re the United States of America," he said.

LIVVY DUNNE, PAUL SKENES CELEBRATE NEW YEAR'S IN NEW ORLEANS HOURS BEFORE DEADLY TERROR ATTACK

"There’s nothing beyond our capacity when we're doing it together. God bless New Orleans, and God protect our troops."

Fans flocked to the Superdome earlier in the day in preparation for the game. Authorities opened Bourbon Street hours before the game.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he was going to attend the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Security is going to be tight," he said in an appearance on "Fox & Friends." "We have all confidence that we’re gonna put this game on. The Superdome is completely secure. Again, the FBI continues to pour resources into the state."