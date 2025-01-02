Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football

Biden 'glad' Sugar Bowl being played after New Orleans terror attack

The Sugar Bowl was postponed until Thursday after the attack

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Postponed Sugar Bowl will kick off in New Orleans after terror attack Video

Postponed Sugar Bowl will kick off in New Orleans after terror attack

‘NFL on FOX’ sideline reporter Jen Hale, a New Orleans native, on how the city is preparing to host the Sugar Bowl after the New Year’s truck attack.

President Biden sent a message to Americans before the Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicked off Thursday evening.

Biden’s message was broadcast on ESPN before the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. 

He offered his prayers for the victims in the New Orleans terror attack that left several people dead and dozens more injured.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dylan Devezin walks on before game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Dylan Devezin (25) warms up before the game at Caesars Superdome.  (Amber Searls/Imagn Images)

"Today all of America stands with the people of New Orleans," Biden said. "We pray for those killed and injured in yesterday’s attack, and we’re grateful to the brave first responders who raced to save lives."

Biden said he was happy the game was back on after it was moved from Wednesday night to Thursday evening as officials swept the city for explosives after the attack.

"I’m glad the game is back on for today, but I’m not surprised because the spirit of New Orleans can never be kept down. That’s also true of the spirit of America. We just have to remember who we are. We’re the United States of America," he said.

Kirby Smart looks on

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart before a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Caesars Superdome.  (Amber Searls/Imagn Images)

LIVVY DUNNE, PAUL SKENES CELEBRATE NEW YEAR'S IN NEW ORLEANS HOURS BEFORE DEADLY TERROR ATTACK

"There’s nothing beyond our capacity when we're doing it together. God bless New Orleans, and God protect our troops."

Fans flocked to the Superdome earlier in the day in preparation for the game. Authorities opened Bourbon Street hours before the game.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he was going to attend the game.

Joe Biden looks on

President Biden exits the stage after formally apologizing for abuses committed against native boarding school students over the past century during a visit to the Gila Crossing Community School Oct. 25, 2024, in Gila River Indian Community. (Imagn)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Security is going to be tight," he said in an appearance on "Fox & Friends." "We have all confidence that we’re gonna put this game on. The Superdome is completely secure. Again, the FBI continues to pour resources into the state."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics