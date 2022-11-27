Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cincinnati Bengals
Published

Bengals' Ted Karras curses off Titans fans after win: 'Right up yours, Tennessee'

Bengals won game, 20-16

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Ted Karras didn’t appear to be a fan of the Tennessee Titans crowd and let fans of the home team know what was on his mind as he left the field Sunday.

The Bengals narrowly defeated the Titans, 20-16, in a rematch of their playoff meeting last season. Joe Burrow’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins early in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference-maker in the end.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is shown during the first half against the Tennessee Titans, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is shown during the first half against the Tennessee Titans, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Karras was walking off the field at Nissan Stadium and was filmed trash-talking Titans fans.

"F—k yeah!" Karras screamed at the crowd. "Right up yours, Tennessee. F—k you."

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Karras is a two-time Super Bowl champion as he started the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots. He played for the Patriots last season, too, and spent 2020 with the Miami Dolphins.

Ted Karras of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ted Karras of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

49ERS' JAUAN JENNINGS SHOWCASES INCREDIBLE CONCENTRATION ON GREAT TOUCHDOWN CATCH VS. SAINTS

He signed a three-year deal with the Bengals in the offseason as Cincinnati looked to get Burrow some help after he was sacked an NFL-leading 51 times in 2021.

He’s played in each of Cincinnati’s 11 games this season. The Titans only got to Burrow one time in the entire game.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half, Nov. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burrow finished 23 of 37 with 270 passing yards and the clutch touchdown. Samaje Perine had a rushing touchdown to go along with 58 yards on the ground.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings