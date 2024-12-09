Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals snap losing streak after Cowboys' head-scratching blunder on 'Monday Night Football'

Ja'Marr Chase's 2nd touchdown of the night came after Amani Oruwariye tried fielding a blocked punt

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Cincinnati Bengals have had some crushing defeats this season, but something finally went their way to cash a 23-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football."

The Bengals snapped a three-game losing streak, moving to 5-8 on the season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ win streak of two games comes to a halt and they are also 5-8 on the year. 

At the two-minute warning, the Bengals were in their own zone after a potential game-winning drive went awry. Facing fourth-and-27, they had no choice but to punt, and things got much worse when Cal Adomitis blocked the punt which should’ve given the Cowboys perfect field position to take the lead late in the game. 

Joe Burrow passes

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

Then, that big Bengals break came for Zac Taylor’s squad. 

Amani Oruwariye thought it was smart to try and recover the bouncing ball as it was making its way downfield, but he was unable to field it cleanly. 

Since it touched Oruwariye, the Bengals could recover and regain possession, and that’s exactly what happened as Maema Njongmeta fell on the ball at the Cincinnati 43-yard line to give Joe Burrow and his crew another shot at taking the lead. 

Just three plays later, Burrow found ol’ reliable, Ja’Marr Chase, on a short pass where he made a Cowboys' cornerback miss, and he was off to the races for a 40-yard touchdown to make it 27-20 after the extra point. 

That capped another "Monday Night Football" highlight reel for Chase, who finished the game with 177 yards on 14 catches with two touchdowns, which also included the first for the Bengals on the night. 

CeeDee Lamb scores touchdown

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter during Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024. (IMAGN)

Cooper Rush and the Cowboys did have enough time to move downfield for a potential game-tying drive. But on fourth-and-7 near midfield, Rush overshot Jake Ferguson and the ball hit the turf, sealing Dallas’ fate as a loss. 

CeeDee Lamb, who scored the game’s first touchdown and had 93 yards on six catches, was jumping up and down because he was wide open in the middle of the field. Rush didn’t see him, and thus the result. 

Burrow’s night was another spectacular one, as he went 33-for-44 for 369 yards with three touchdowns – the other a catch-and-run by running back Chase Brown in the first half – as well as an interception.

For the Cowboys, a positive trend continued for Rico Dowdle despite the loss, as the young running back rushed for a game-high 131 yards on just 18 carries. Since taking over the lead role in the backfield, Dowdle has really turned it on late in the season. 

Ja'Marr Chase celebrates touchdown

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrate Chase’s touchdown in the first quarter of Dallas Cowboys during Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024. (IMAGN)

Both of these teams might not be in playoff position with four games remaining, but a primetime thriller was seen at AT&T Stadium where the Bengals finally tasted victory again. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.