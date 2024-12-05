Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow plays coy when asked about $3 million Batmobile purchase: 'Don’t know what you’re talking about'

Bengals QB revealed on 'Hard Knocks' he bought the fully functional replica vehicle

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Batman was always trying to keep his real identity as Bruce Wayne a secret. 

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who told teammates on HBO's "Hard Knocks" he bought a $3 million replica Batmobile, is being similarly secretive.

On Thursday, Burrow was asked if he really purchased the Batmobile from Wayne Enterprises Experiences, a $2.99 million replica known as "The Tumbler," from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight films. 

Joe Burrow and Batman

Joe Burrow and Batman (Getty Images)

"Can you talk us through how you decided you wanted to buy the Batmobile?" a reporter asked Burrow. 

"I don’t know what you’re talking about," Burrow replied, smiling. 

There was a lengthy pause as Burrow scanned the room. 

"That's the answer you get," Burrow said. Everyone, including the signal-caller, started to laugh. 

Burrow knows the clip of him talking to receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins about the purchase has gone viral since the debut episode of the HBO series, which is following the AFC North division teams through the final weeks of the regular season. 

Joe Burrow at a press conference

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow pauses during a news conference after a game against the Baltimore Ravens Nov. 8, 2024, in Baltimore.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Much like Wayne, he'll deny until proven otherwise, even if he revealed the news himself. 

Burrow told Chase and Higgins he has to wait a year before he can get into the driver’s seat of the replica vehicle, which is only one of 10 in existence. 

It’s a fully functional Batmobile, which comes equipped with a 525-horsepower engine from General Motors, a smokescreen delivery system, imitation gun turrets and a jet engine simulation, though Burrow won't be like Bruce Wayne with the flames coming out of the exhaust. 

Burrow even noted that, since he went all-in with this purchase, he should probably get "the expensive Batsuit" to go with it. 

Joe Burrow in action

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half Oct. 27, 2024, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Burrow has the money to splurge on a $3 million replica Batmobile after signing his $275 million extension before the 2023 season. He received a $40 million signing bonus with $219 million guaranteed to remain Cincinnati's franchise quarterback. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.