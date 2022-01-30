Expand / Collapse search
Bengals' Joe Burrow sports giant gold pendant with diamonds: 'I make too much money to have fake ones'

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Joe Burrow’s attire pregame is as cool as his play on the field.

Prior to the Cincinnati Bengals’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon, Burrow arrived in style wearing a thick grey winter coat, earbuds, designer glasses, and a bag on his right shoulder.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Burrow also wore a giant gold pendant featuring the Nike swoosh and "JB9" dangling from the necklace. After the victory, the second-year quarterback was asked by a reporter if the diamonds on his chain were real.

"They're definitely real. I make too much money to have fake ones," the Super Bowl-bound star said while smiling.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play in the huddle during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play in the huddle during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

JOE BURROW HELPS BENGALS PUNCH SUPER BOWL LVI TICKET, SEPARATES HIMSELF FROM OTHER NFL QBS

Burrow was incredible for the Bengals, as they matched the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game when they rallied from an 18-point deficit to reach their third Super Bowl in franchise history.

He completed 23 of 38 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns and engineered a methodical 9-play, 42-yard drive to set up an Evan McPherson game-winning 31-yard field goal in overtime to lift Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl appearance since Super Bowl XXIII in 1989.

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

If Burrow looks as good on the field as he does before the game, the Bengals will be just fine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova