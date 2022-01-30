Joe Burrow helps Bengals punch Super Bowl LVI ticket, separates himself from other NFL QBs

Joe Burrow has arrived and he is here to stay.

Burrow completed 23 of 38 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to an improbable 27-24 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his second interception of the game during the overtime period, Burrow engineered a methodical 9-play, 42-yard drive to set up an Evan McPherson game-winning 31-yard field goal to lift Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl appearance since Super Bowl XXIII in 1989.

Burrow and the Bengals matched the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game when they rallied from an 18-point deficit to reach their third Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Bengals hadn’t won a postseason game since 1991 before they beat the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round of the playoffs earlier this month, and they earned their first road victory in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history when they defeated the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.

"We’ve been a second-half team all year," Burrow said after the game. "You don’t really want to be that way, but that’s kind of how it’s worked out. Our defense really stepped up in the second half and on offense we made plays when we had to. ... It was just a great overall team effort."

With the win, Burrow accomplished a number of feats that easily separates him from other great quarterbacks to play in the NFL.

The former LSU standout will become the first QB in league history drafted No. 1 overall to start a Super Bowl in his first two seasons. Russell Wilson, Colin Kaepernick, Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady, Kurt Warner, and Dan Marino also led their teams to Super Bowl appearances in their second year, but none of them were drafted with the first pick in the NFL Draft.

According to NFL Research , Burrow is only the third quarterback in league history to have multiple game-winning drives in a single postseason in one of his first two career seasons. Brady in 2001 and Warner in 1999 also completed the feat and both went on to win the Super Bowl.

With a victory in Super Bowl LVI, Burrow could become the first QB in history to win the Heisman, a National Championship, and the Super Bowl. According to Pro Football Reference , Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen, and Charles Woodson are the only players ever to come away with all three career accomplishments.

Here are some other interesting feats Burrow attained with the win over the Chiefs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.