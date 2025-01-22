American tennis star Ben Shelton puts Australian Open TV interviewers on blast over treatment of players

American tennis star Ben Shelton called out the TV interviewers at the Australian Open on Tuesday following his quarterfinal victory, saying that he believes several of the post-match interviews throughout the tournament have crossed a line.

Speaking to the media following his hard-fought victory over Lorenzo Sonego, Shelton closed his press conference with an unprompted remark about player interviews, which have come under the spotlight this week after Novak Djokovic refused to do an interview following comments made about him and his fan base.

"I’ve been a little shocked this week with how players have been treated by the broadcasters," Shelton, 22, said. "I don’t think that guy who mocked Novak – I don’t think that was just a single event. I’ve noticed it with different people, not just myself."

Shelton named a number of incidents, including his on-court interview following his fourth round victory over 38-year-old French veteran Gael Monfils. The interviewer, Roger Rasheed, noted that Monfils is "almost your dad."

Shelton responded, "Was that a Black joke?" Both players are Black.

Rasheed replied, "I'm not sure."

Shelton also spoke about his interview after the quarterfinal match, in which the interviewer commented that he likely would not have many fans in his semifinal match against reigning champ Jannik Sinner.

"I just don’t think that comment [is] respectful from a guy I’ve never met before in my life," Shelton said.

"I feel like broadcasters should be helping us grow our sport and help these athletes who just won matches on the biggest stage enjoy one of their biggest moments. I just feel like there’s been a lot of negativity and I think that’s something that needs to change."

Broadcasters at this year’s Grand Slam came under fire after Australian Channel 9 journalist Tony Jones called Djokovic "overrated" and "a has-been" while mocking Serbian fans. Djokvic refused an on-court interview after the incident until he received an apology.

On Monday, the network said in a statement it apologized "for any offense caused from comments made" while live on air.

"No harm was intended towards Novak or his fans," the statement continued. "We look forward to further showcasing his Australian Open campaign at Melbourne Park."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.