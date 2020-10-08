Ben Roethlisberger unhappy with Steelers schedule after Titans outbreak: 'We got the short end of the stick'

Ben Roethlisberger is not happy with the Pittsburgh Steelers' grueling schedule after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Tennessee Titans organization forced them to give up their bye in Week 8.

Roethlisberger was asked by media on Wednesday how he felt about the Steelers having their bye after Week 3 and then being forced to play 13 consecutive games after a schedule change moved their game against the Titans to Oct. 25.

“It’s tough, especially for someone like myself who was just starting to get back in the flow of things,” Roethlisberger, who missed most of the previous season due to injury, said plainly. “It's not easy, but you've got to adjust, you've got to adapt the best you can.”

Roethlisberger took it a step further when discussing recent reports that the Titans could be in a situation where they would be forced to forfeit against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in light of the new positive cases this week.

"I don't think they'll consider forfeiting our game," he said. "And of course, we got the short end of the stick."

The veteran quarterback said he’s taken the time off to continue training, saying he throws every single day.

"The league already tried to slow it down, so I guess I'm going to start back over from scratch and hope this week I didn't take too many steps backward," Roethlisberger said. "I'll just see how it goes this week, I guess."

The Steelers are first in the AFC (3-0) and will take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who are 1-2-1, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Trouble for Tennessee began last month when cornerback Greg Mabin from their practice squad was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since then, a number of players and staff members have tested positive. Thursday’s positive case brought the total number to 23 but the NFL Network reported that an inconclusive test on Wednesday came back positive the following day.