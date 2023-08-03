Expand / Collapse search
Bears sign veteran Yannick Ngakoue to bolster pass rush for 2023 NFL season: reports

Ngakoue secured 9.5 sacks for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
The Chicago Bears made a move to grab one of the top free agents on the market, as defensive end Yannick Ngakoue signed a one-year deal to head to the Windy City, per multiple reports. 

Ngakoue is signing a one-year deal worth $10.5 million with $10 million guaranteed, Ngakoue’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN. 

The Bears were looking to bolster their defensive line presence this season, as they were dead last in NFL rankings in sacks (22) and quarterback pressures (172). 

Yannick Ngakoue rushes

Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Indianapolis Colts defends against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

In a passing league, a good pass rush is needed to be successful. Though the Bears had numerous problems that led to their NFL-worst 3-14 record last season, pass rush was one of them. 

Ngakoue has bounced around since displaying elite pass rush skills with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. 

After spending four seasons in Jacksonville, Ngakoue landed with the Minnesota Vikings but only for half a season. He would finish that 2020 season on the Baltimore Ravens before ultimately choosing the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. 

Yannick Ngakoue on field

Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Indianapolis Colts stands between plays in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

That’s when Ngakoue had another breakout season – he had 12 sacks in his sophomore campaign with the Jaguars – totaling 10 sacks and 28 combined tackles over 17 games in Sin City. 

Last season, Ngakoue joined the Indianapolis Colts, securing 9.5 sacks and 29 combined tackles in 15 games. 

Yannick Ngakoue stretches

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Indianapolis Colts stretches before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Colts beat the Raiders 25-20.  (Steve Marcus/Getty Image)

Ngakoue will join the likes of DeMarcus Walker, Trevis Gipson and others on Chicago’s defensive edge. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.