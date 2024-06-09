Expand / Collapse search
NBA

Basketball Hall of Famer Chet Walker dead at 84

Walker won a championship with the Philadelphia 76ers

NBA legend Chet Walker, who won a championship with the Philadelphia 76ers, has died, the National Basketball Retired Players Association said on Saturday. He was 84.

Walker played 13 seasons in the NBA with the 76ers and Chicago Bulls. He started his career during the 1962-63 season when the 76ers were known as the Syracuse Nationals.

Chet Walker at HOF ceremony

Chet Walker addresses the media during the enshrinement ceremony on Sept. 6, 2012, at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

"The basketball community has lost a Legend. Our hearts are with the family, friends and fans of Chet Walker," the association wrote on X.

"The Hall of Fame mourns the passing of Chet Walker," the Hall of Fame added. "His contributions to the 76ers and the Bulls made him a 7-time All-Star and league champion. His free-throw accuracy was unparalleled and his memory will live on at the Hall."

The 76ers and the Bulls both sent their condolences to Walker’s family on X.

Chet Walker in Baltimore

Chet Walker of the Chicago Bulls in action against the Baltimore Bullets, circa 1970, at the Baltimore Civic Center. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Walker battled a long illness, according to NBA.com.

He was a seven-time All-Star and a champion in 1967 with Wilt Chamberlain, Hal Breer and Billy Cunningham. 

Walker was traded to the Bulls in September 1969, teaming with Bob Love to make the Bulls a strong contender for the championship. However, the two never reached the NBA Finals together.

Chet Walker dribbles

Sixers' Jim Washington defends against Chicago Bulls' Chet Walker in Philadelphia on Dec. 31, 1969. (AP Photo/Rusty Kenn File)

He retired after the 1974-75 season and finished his career averaging 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.