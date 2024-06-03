Sports stars who died in 2024: PHOTOS

Move Back
- Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan died on Jan. 1, 2024. He was 87.read more
- Franz Beckenbauer, who won a World Cup with West Germany, died on Jan. 7, 2024. He was 74.read more
- Former New York Mets star Bud Harrelson died on Jan. 11, 2024, at age 79.read more
- Former NFL quarterback Norm Snead died on Jan. 14, 2024. He was 84.read more
- Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic died on Jan. 17, 2024. He was 46.read more
- Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin died on Feb. 1, 2024. He was 79.read more
- Super Bowl champion Richard Caster died on Feb. 2, 2024. He was 75.read more
- NBA champion Earl Cureton died on Feb. 4, 2024. He was 66.read more
- Hall of Fame basketball coach Lefty Driesell died on Feb. 17, 2024. He was 92.read more
- Super Bowl champion Golden Richards died on Feb. 23, 2024. He was 73.read more
- Former NBA player and coach Robert Reid died on Feb. 19, 2024. He was 68.read more
- Former MLB pitcher Jose DeLeon died on Feb. 25, 2024. He was 63.read more
- Pro wrestler Michael Jones, better known as Virgil, died on Feb. 29, 2024. He was 72.read more
- Longtime ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen died on March 3, 2024. He was 72.read more
- Former MLB shortstop U.L. Washington died on March 3, 2024. He was 70.read more
- Former NFL lineman Char-ron Dorsey died on March 4, 2024. He was 46.read more
- Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos died on March 23, 2024. He was 94.read more
- O.J. Simpson died on April 10, 2024. He was 76.read more
- World Series champion Ken Holtzman died on April 15, 2024. He was 78.read more
- World Series champion Carl Erskine died on April 16, 2024. He was 97.read more
- Veteran MLB player Dave McCarty died on April 19, 2024. He was 54.read more
- Pro Football Hall of Famer Roman Gabriel died on April 20, 2024. He was 83.read more
- Former ESPN star Howie Schwab died on April 20, 204. He was 63.read more
- Former Florida State quarterback Marcus Outzen died on April 30, 2024. He was 46.read more
- NBA veteran Darius Morris died on May 2, 2024. He was 33.read more
- Golf star Grayson Murray died on May 25, 2024. He was 30.read more
- Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton died on May 27, 2024. He was 71.read more
- Basketball player Drew Gordon died on May 30, 2024.read more
