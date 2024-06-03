Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    28 Images

    Sports stars who died in 2024: PHOTOS

    A gallery of athletes, coaches and other sports figures lost in 2024.

    Start Slideshow
  • Frank Ryan vs Cardinals
    Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Frank Ryan died on Jan. 1, 2024. He was 87.
    read more
    Focus on Sport/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Franz Beckenbauer holds the trophy
    Franz Beckenbauer, who won a World Cup with West Germany, died on Jan. 7, 2024. He was 74.
    read more
    AP Photo, File / AP Newsroom
  • Bud Harrelson in Oakland
    Former New York Mets star Bud Harrelson died on Jan. 11, 2024, at age 79.
    read more
    Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Norm Snead vs Redskins
    Former NFL quarterback Norm Snead died on Jan. 14, 2024. He was 84.
    read more
    Focus on Sport/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Dejan Milojevic warms up
    Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic died on Jan. 17, 2024. He was 46.
    read more
    Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN
  • Mike Martin speaks to the media
    Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin died on Feb. 1, 2024. He was 79.
    read more
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Richard Caster in 1971
    Super Bowl champion Richard Caster died on Feb. 2, 2024. He was 75.
    read more
    AP Photo/Harry Harris, File / AP Newsroom
  • Earl Cureton in February
    NBA champion Earl Cureton died on Feb. 4, 2024. He was 66.
    read more
    AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File / AP Newsroom
  • Charles Grice 'Lefty' Driesell speaks during a ceremony
    Hall of Fame basketball coach Lefty Driesell died on Feb. 17, 2024. He was 92.
    read more
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Golden Richards vs Steelers
    Super Bowl champion Golden Richards died on Feb. 23, 2024. He was 73.
    read more
    George Gojkovich/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Robert Reid layup
    Former NBA player and coach Robert Reid died on Feb. 19, 2024. He was 68.
    read more
    Rick Stewart/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jose DeLeon with Pirates
    Former MLB pitcher Jose DeLeon died on Feb. 25, 2024. He was 63.
    read more
    George Gojkovich/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Virgil in 2010
    Pro wrestler Michael Jones, better known as Virgil, died on Feb. 29, 2024. He was 72.
    read more
    Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Chris Mortensen talks into microphone
    Longtime ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen died on March 3, 2024. He was 72.
    read more
    Kirby Lee/NFLPhotoLibrary / Getty Images
  • UL Washington in 1986
    Former MLB shortstop U.L. Washington died on March 3, 2024. He was 70.
    read more
    George Gojkovich/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Char-ron Dorsey in 2001
    Former NFL lineman Char-ron Dorsey died on March 4, 2024. He was 46.
    read more
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Peter Angelos
    Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos died on March 23, 2024. He was 94.
    read more
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • O.J. Simpson is photographed at a football game
    O.J. Simpson died on April 10, 2024. He was 76.
    read more
    Ross Lewis/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ken Holtzman with the Cubs
    World Series champion Ken Holtzman died on April 15, 2024. He was 78.
    read more
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Carl Erskine pitches
    World Series champion Carl Erskine died on April 16, 2024. He was 97.
    read more
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Veteran MLB player Dave McCarty died on April 19, 2024. He was 54.
    Veteran MLB player Dave McCarty died on April 19, 2024. He was 54.
    read more
    John Williamson/MLB via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Roman Gabriel under center
    Pro Football Hall of Famer Roman Gabriel died on April 20, 2024. He was 83.
    read more
    Focus on Sport/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Howie Schwab
    Former ESPN star Howie Schwab died on April 20, 204. He was 63.
    read more
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Marcus Outzen plays a football game
    Former Florida State quarterback Marcus Outzen died on April 30, 2024. He was 46.
    read more
    Scott Halleran / Allsport / Getty Images
  • Darius Miller vs Clippers
    NBA veteran Darius Morris died on May 2, 2024. He was 33.
    read more
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Grayson Murray iron shot
    Golf star Grayson Murray died on May 25, 2024. He was 30.
    read more
    Andrew Redington/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Bill Walton smiles
    Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton died on May 27, 2024. He was 71.
    read more
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Drew Gordon attempts to dribble
    Basketball player Drew Gordon died on May 30, 2024.
    read more
    Alex Goodlett/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Published
    28 Images

    Sports stars who died in 2024: PHOTOS

    A gallery of athletes, coaches and other sports figures lost in 2024.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Sports stars who died in 2024: PHOTOS
  • Frank Ryan vs Cardinals
  • Franz Beckenbauer holds the trophy
  • Bud Harrelson in Oakland
  • Norm Snead vs Redskins
  • Dejan Milojevic warms up
  • Mike Martin speaks to the media
  • Richard Caster in 1971
  • Earl Cureton in February
  • Charles Grice 'Lefty' Driesell speaks during a ceremony
  • Golden Richards vs Steelers
  • Robert Reid layup
  • Jose DeLeon with Pirates
  • Virgil in 2010
  • Chris Mortensen talks into microphone
  • UL Washington in 1986
  • Char-ron Dorsey in 2001
  • Peter Angelos
  • O.J. Simpson is photographed at a football game
  • Ken Holtzman with the Cubs
  • Carl Erskine pitches
  • Veteran MLB player Dave McCarty died on April 19, 2024. He was 54.
  • Roman Gabriel under center
  • Howie Schwab
  • Marcus Outzen plays a football game
  • Darius Miller vs Clippers
  • Grayson Murray iron shot
  • Bill Walton smiles
  • Drew Gordon attempts to dribble
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 28