Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz unveils cannabis products: 'I embraced the flow of the flower'

Fresh off his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, David Ortiz is launching his next venture: Papi Cannabis. "Big Papi" is partnering with Rev Brands to create an "exclusive line of carefully curated cannabis products that keep healing properties at the forefront."

In a press release, Rev Brands explained how Ortiz used cannabis to manage stress, physical ailments, and anxiety.

"Once I embraced the flow of the flower everything changed," Ortiz said in a statement. "Cannabis has helped me relax, sleep better, manage stress and heal physically after a lifetime of playing ball, and I look forward to sharing Papi Cannabis and my personal journey to help people understand its benefits."

GUARDIANS SPOIL DAVID ORTIZ'S RETURN TO FENWAY PARK AFTER HALL OF FAME INDUCTION WITH WIN OVER RED SOX

"Sweet Sluggers" will be the first product in the Papi Cannabis line to launch in July. More Papi products are expected to be released later this summer and will be sold at recreational dispensaries in Massachusetts. Rev Brands says it plans to release other Ortiz products later this summer.

Sweet Sluggers are pre-rolled blunts filled with Ortiz’s choice strains, including Black Mamba #7, Lava Cake #7, Motorbreath #15 and Bootylicious #4. The blunts are packed full of flavorful terpenes, high THC, and rolled in nontobacco blunt wrappers produced with tea leaves and hemp.

The Boston Red Sox legend explained how his daughter, Alexandra, worked with him to create colorful artwork depicting the baseball player on the packaging.

"I personally prefer pre-rolled blunts, and these ones are special to me because I was able to work with my daughter Alexandra on the colorful artwork for the packaging. I love that we were able to incorporate her design," Ortiz said.

Ortiz, who won three World Series with the Red Sox and hit 541 home runs throughout his major league career, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday. On Tuesday, he was honored by the Red Sox at Fenway Park.