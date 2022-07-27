Expand / Collapse search
Baseball Hall of Famer David Ortiz unveils cannabis products: 'I embraced the flow of the flower'

David Ortiz said that cannabis products help him manage stress and heal physical ailments

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Fresh off his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, David Ortiz is launching his next venture: Papi Cannabis. "Big Papi" is partnering with Rev Brands to create an "exclusive line of carefully curated cannabis products that keep healing properties at the forefront." 

David Ortiz, aka Big Papi, with Alex Pryor, VP of cultivation at Rev Farms. Ortiz has teamed up with Rev Farms to launch Papi Cannabis. 

David Ortiz, aka Big Papi, with Alex Pryor, VP of cultivation at Rev Farms. Ortiz has teamed up with Rev Farms to launch Papi Cannabis.  (Papi Cannabis/Rev Brands)

In a press release, Rev Brands explained how Ortiz used cannabis to manage stress, physical ailments, and anxiety.

"Once I embraced the flow of the flower everything changed," Ortiz said in a statement. "Cannabis has helped me relax, sleep better, manage stress and heal physically after a lifetime of playing ball, and I look forward to sharing Papi Cannabis and my personal journey to help people understand its benefits."  

"Sweet Sluggers" will be the first product in the Papi Cannabis line to launch in July. More Papi products are expected to be released later this summer and will be sold at recreational dispensaries in Massachusetts. Rev Brands says it plans to release other Ortiz products later this summer.

    Papi Cannabis unveiled it's first product line Wednesday including a 3 pack of pre rolled blunts called Sweet Sluggers  (Papi Cannabis/Rev Brands)

    Hall of Fame baseball player David Ortiz, also known as Big Papi, launched a new cannabis products as part of his company Papi Cannabis  (Papi Cannabis/Rev Brands)

    One of the Sweet Slugger pre rolled blunts from Papi Canabis, unveiled Wednesday (Papi Cannabis/Rev Brands)

Sweet Sluggers are pre-rolled blunts filled with Ortiz’s choice strains, including Black Mamba #7, Lava Cake #7, Motorbreath #15 and Bootylicious #4. The blunts are packed full of flavorful terpenes, high THC, and rolled in nontobacco blunt wrappers produced with tea leaves and hemp.

The Boston Red Sox legend explained how his daughter, Alexandra, worked with him to create colorful artwork depicting the baseball player on the packaging. 

"I personally prefer pre-rolled blunts, and these ones are special to me because I was able to work with my daughter Alexandra on the colorful artwork for the packaging. I love that we were able to incorporate her design," Ortiz said.

Ortiz, who won three World Series with the Red Sox and hit 541 home runs throughout his major league career, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday. On Tuesday, he was honored by the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

