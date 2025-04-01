Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Twins

Baseball fans poke fun at Tim Walz as Twins start season 0-4 following gov's '162-0' post

Twins have started the season 0-4

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz expressed some hope on opening day that it would be the Twins’ year to regain the top of the mountain in Major League Baseball.

The former vice presidential candidate posted a photo of himself at Target Field in a Twins jersey with a baseball glove with the message, "Happy Opening Day, Minnesota! 162-0." But after that post, Minnesota got off to a surprisingly bad start.

Tim Walz throws out first pitch

Gov. Tim Walz throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a game between the Texas Rangers and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 7, 2019. (David Berding-USA Today Sports)

The Twins dropped three straight against the St. Louis Cardinals and then fell 9-0 to the Chicago White Sox on Monday after the American League Central team put up the worst record in baseball history last season.

Baseball fans came after Walz as Minnesota fell to 0-4 on the year.

Walz has been the governor of Minnesota since 2019. He was among those who congratulated Joe Mauer last year after the MLB great was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Tim Walz in 2019

Fov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan cheer before a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on June 14, 2019. (David Berding-USA Today Sports)

The Twins still have plenty of time to turn the season around. Fan Graphs projected the Twins to win at least 80 games this season.

Minnesota was ousted from the playoffs in 2023, losing to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series in four games. The Twins won the division that season.

Ty France throws his bat

Minnesota Twins' Ty France throws his bat after being called out on strikes during the White Sox game in Chicago, Monday, March 31, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Twins have not been to the World Series since 1991. In that year, Jack Morris and Kirby Puckett teamed up to stun the Atlanta Braves. It was the third World Series title in franchise history.

