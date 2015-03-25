Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Barcelona says Brazil striker Neymar has anemia but won't stop preseason training

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain – Barcelona says that Brazil striker Neymar has developed anemia, but that it won't stop his preseason training with the Spanish champion.

Anemia is a lower than normal count of red blood cells that causes fatigue or weakness.

The team says that "due to an operation on his tonsils this summer the player is suffering a case of anemia that is being treated and won't impede him from training with normality with the rest of his teammates."

Neymar is currently with Barcelona in Israel on a "Peace Tour" of the Middle East. Barcelona opens the Spanish league against Levante on Aug. 18.

The 21-year-old Neymar joined Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos this offseason.