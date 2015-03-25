Barcelona says Brazil striker Neymar has anemia but won't stop preseason training

Barcelona says that Brazil striker Neymar has developed anemia, but that it won't stop his preseason training with the Spanish champion.

Anemia is a lower than normal count of red blood cells that causes fatigue or weakness.

The team says that "due to an operation on his tonsils this summer the player is suffering a case of anemia that is being treated and won't impede him from training with normality with the rest of his teammates."

Neymar is currently with Barcelona in Israel on a "Peace Tour" of the Middle East. Barcelona opens the Spanish league against Levante on Aug. 18.

The 21-year-old Neymar joined Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos this offseason.