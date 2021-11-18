Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma
Baker Mayfield leads athletes' calls for Julius Jones to avoid execution

Julius Jones is set to be executed Thursday in Oklahoma

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was among the athletes who made a plea to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt regarding the status of inmate Julius Jones, who is set to be executed Thursday.

Julius Jones, 41, was convicted in the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, a businessman in the affluent Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond. Jones has maintained his innocence for more than two decades and even while the state’s Pardon and Parole Board twice voted 3-1 to recommend Stitt grant Jones clemency and commute his sentence to life in prison.

This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on Feb. 5, 2018, shows Julius Jones. The fate of Jones rests with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. Unless Stitt grants him clemency, Jones will be executed by lethal injection on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

Mayfield had been among the athletes who have come out in support of Jones.

"Yeah, that is pretty rough to be honest with you. That is not something that is easy to talk about. I have been trying to get the facts stated and the truth to be told for a while, but it is tough to think about. Tried and tried. It is a shame that it has gotten this far," Mayfield told reporters

"We are 24 hours away. It is tough. Hopefully, God can intervene, and handle it correctly and do the things he needs to do."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches players warm up for an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches players warm up for an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr released a video on his Twitter account calling for the stop of Jones’ execution.

"I wanted to put this video out, please share it. Please join in the fight to save an innocent man’s life. Do it for Julius. Do it for his family. Do it for our country. This cannot happen in a civilized nation and we have to keep this from happening. Do everything you can," Kerr said.

Other NBA stars, including Russell Westbrook, Trae Young and Blake Griffin, have come out in support of Jones as well.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

It’s unclear what Stitt’s decision will be. Jones maintains he was framed by the actual killer. State and county prosecutors have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com