India

Several feared dead in a stampede outside a cricket stadium in India

'Uncontrollable' crowds gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first Indian Premier League title win

Associated Press
Published
Several people were feared dead and many more injured in a stampede on Wednesday as crowds tried to make their way inside a cricket stadium in southern India’s Karnataka state.

The crush happened as thousands of cricket fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru city to celebrate the winners of the Indian Premier League, which is the world’s most popular T20 cricket tournament.

AT LEAST 18 KILLED IN STAMPEDE AT NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION IN INDIA AS HINDU PILGRIMS TRAVEL TO FESTIVAL

A crowd of cricket fans behind a gate

Fans gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Indian authorities didn't immediately confirm the number of deaths. But India’s NDTV broadcaster reported at least 11 people had died in the crush, while The Times of India newspaper reported seven dead.

Local TV news channels showed some people stretched out on the ground and emergency personnel carrying people away on stretchers and into ambulances.

AT LEAST 30 DEAD IN STAMPEDE AT THE MASSIVE MAHA KUMBH FESTIVAL IN INDIA, POLICE SAY

A ambulance stands out in a crowd of people

An ambulance arrives at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as fans gather to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, in Bengaluru, India, on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.  (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Cricket fans across the city came out to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first Indian Premier League title win on Tuesday.

D.K. Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister of Karnataka state, told reporters that "the crowd was very uncontrollable."

A crowd of people rush towards a bus

Fans cheer as the bus carrying Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketers, winners of the Indian Premier League, arrive at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Stampedes are relatively common in India when large crowds gather. In January, at least 30 people were killed as tens of thousands of Hindus rushed to bathe in a sacred river during the Maha Kumbh festival, the world’s largest religious gathering.