Australian field hockey Olympian breaks silence after arrest for allegedly buying cocaine in Paris

Craig was reportedly let go with a warning

Ryan Gaydos
Australian Olympian Tom Craig broke his silence on Wednesday after he was arrested in Paris for allegedly buying cocaine after his team fell out of medal contention.

Craig departed a team function on Tuesday night and was arrested about 15 minutes later, the Herald Sun in Australia reported.

Tom Craig vs Netherlands

Thomas Craig of Australia and Thierry Brinkman of the Netherlands battle for the ball during the Hockey Men's Quarter-Final match between Netherlands and Australia on Day 9 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on August 4, 2024 in Colombes, France. (Henk Jan Dijks/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

"I'd firstly like to apologize for what has occurred in the last 24 hours. I made a terrible mistake. I take full responsibility for my actions," Craig told reporters as he left the police station, via Reuters.

"My actions are my own and in no way, reflect the values of my family, my teammates, my friends, my sport, and the Australian Olympic team. I've embarrassed you all. I'm truly sorry,"

Australian Olympic Committee spokesperson Dominic Smith said police let Craig off with a warning.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that a member of the Australian Olympic team was detained for buying cocaine. French media, citing police sources, reported Craig allegedly bought about a gram of cocaine.

Tom Craig with his team

Thomas Craig of Team Australia celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Men's Pool B match between Australia and India on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

"Police officers who witnessed a cocaine transaction at the foot of a building in the ninth arrondissement (of Paris), on the night of August 6 to 7, arrested the seller, born in December 2006, and the buyer, born in September 1995 in Australia," police said.

Craig has been with the Australian national field hockey team since 2013 – appearing on both the junior and senior squads. He made 19 appearances on the junior team from 2013 to 2016 and 101 appearances on the senior team since 2014. He has 36 international goals.

Craig was a part of the team’s silver medal run during the 2022 Tokyo Olympics.

Field hockey at the Paris Olympics

A general view of the pitch during the men's pool B field hockey match between Australia and Belgium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on July 30, 2024. (MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

This year, Australia bowed out after a loss to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

