Auburn Tigers

Auburn running back wounded in deadly Florida shooting: reports

Brian Battie was reportedly in critical condition

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie was wounded in a shooting in Florida on Saturday that left at least one other person dead, according to multiple reports.

Battie was in critical condition after the shooting in Sarasota, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported. Battie’s brother, Tommie Battie IV, 24, was the other victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brian Battie at Music City Bowl

Brian Battie of the Auburn Tigers runs the ball against the Maryland Terrapins in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

Auburn University didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the deadly incident. Officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting at around 3:30 a.m. ET.

The responding deputies "observed a large crowd with multiple shooting victims in the parking lot," the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Four additional victims were transported to hospitals in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

Brian Battie vs UMass

Brian Battie of the Tigers looks to escape a tackle by linebacker Gerrell Johnson of the Massachusetts Minutemen at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 2, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Officials said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident. It wasn’t revealed what sparked the violence.

Brian Battie started his collegiate career at South Florida in 2020. He immediately worked his way up to becoming a starter by the 2022 season. He ran for 1,185 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was named an All-American in 2021 as a return specialist.

Brian Battie vs Cal

Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie during the California Golden Bears game on Sept. 9, 2023, at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley. (Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He transferred to Auburn after the 2022 season. With the Tigers, he ran for 227 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.