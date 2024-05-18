Colorado's Shedeur Sanders warns former teammate after critical comments

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and recent transfer Gavin Kuld had a bitter war of words on social media during the week.

Kuld was a walk-on quarterback for the Buffaloes last season. He entered the transfer portal two weeks ago amid a recent wave of Deion Sanders recruits leaving the program. Upon his decision to leave, Kuld suggested in an interview with "MagDogTV" that he was upset with how Shedeur Sanders used his NIL money.

Sanders appeared to catch wind of the interview and fired shots at Kuld on social media.

"I learned sometimes you have to take the high road. @GKuld I’ll spare you only this 1 time," he wrote in one post on X.

He later appeared to take a shot at the media, saying, "Y’all just interview anyone that leave from Colorado just to get a negative look on the program."

Sanders had been taking aim at players who left the program after they talked to The Athletic last month.

Xavier Smith, a former defensive back for the Buffaloes, told The Athletic he disagreed with how Coach Prime handled the roster overhaul when he came in as the head coach.

He told The Athletic that Sanders had told him he should "probably hit the portal" and didn’t want him to "waste a year thinking I could earn a spot."

"I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes. Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me," Smith added.

The social media spats created more of a chaotic situation around the program. Colorado won four games last season after starting the year with an upset victory over TCU.